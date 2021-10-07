Romios Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Offering
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Romios Gold Resources Inc.(TSXV: RG)(OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R)("Romios" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for up to $500,000 or up to 10,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") for up to $500,000 or a combination thereof to a maximum of 10,000,000 units (the "Offering").
