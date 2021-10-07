CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Romios Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Offering

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Romios Gold Resources Inc.(TSXV: RG)(OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R)("Romios" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for up to $500,000 or up to 10,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") for up to $500,000 or a combination thereof to a maximum of 10,000,000 units (the "Offering").

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Purepoint Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case and the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that the Company will be presenting at the Red Cloud's 2021 Virtual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase, taking place from October 18-20, 2021 and at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference from October 19-22, 2021.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources(TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF)(Pancon)is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

NORDEN PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH ADMISSION TO TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING OF ITS USD 100,000,000 BONDS

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 73 - 14 OCTOBER 2021. Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the admission to trading and official listing on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tinka Reports Updated PEA for Ayawilca Project: Highlights Potential to Become Top-10 Global Zinc Producer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. After-Tax NPV8% of US$433M and IRR of 32% at $1.20/lb Zinc. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce strongly positive financial results from an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") prepared for its 100%-owned Ayawilca Zinc Zone project in central Peru. The updated PEA is disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and prepared by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. ("Mining Plus") as principal consultant, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants ("Transmin"), Envis E.I.R.L ("Envis"), and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR"). The updated PEA provides the economic assessment for an underground ramp-access mine development with an 8,500 tonnes per day processing plant, a significant throughput increase from the 2019 PEA.
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
StreetInsider.com

Fury Completes CAD$5,596,088 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") announces that the Company has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on September 22, 2021 (the "Placement").
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rockwealth Resources Corp. Announces a Non Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Rockwealth Resources Corp. (TSXV: RWR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is $0.40 or more for 21 consecutive trading days at any time subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, then the Company will earn the right by providing notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to that date which is 30 days from the date of the Acceleration Notice.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI) is pleased to announce that that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to CDN $800,000.00 (the 'Financing'). The private placement will consist of up to 22,857,142 common shares ('Shares') at a price of $0.035 per Share.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Gold Resources Inc#Rmiof#Fse#The Company#Finders#The Wc Units#Ft Units#Company
martechseries.com

TDCX Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,358,957 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share, at a price to the public of US$18 per ADS.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Comstock Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL) ("Comstock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has closed previously disclosed proposed non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") and flow-through units ("FT Units") (see press release dated September 28, 2021) for aggregate gross proceeds of $388,900.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

World Copper Closes First Tranche of $4.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news release dated September 7, 2021, the Company has closed a first tranche of the Placement. On September 29, 2021 the Company issued 1,657,500 Units for gross proceeds of $659,000.00. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.60 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the "Fund"), currently trading under the ticker symbol "PSIL" on the NYSE Arca exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Manganese X Subsidiary JV Partner PureBiotic AIR Provides Positive Updated Data on Virginia State University Testing on an Important Range of Pathogens and Biofilm, Including COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp. (DBC), in conjunction with its US Joint Venture Partner, PureBiotic AIR, Corp (PureBiotic), has received additional positive results from its ongoing long-term research study conducted by Virginia State University (VSU). This has been despite the delays caused by the COVID-19 restrictions which have been affecting most university campuses and research facilities.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Acquire The Kuanping Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Project in China

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that the Company, through a 100% subsidiary of Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Found"), Silvercorp's 77.5% subsidiary, has won an online open auction to acquire a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project (the "Kuanping Project"). The Kuanping Project is located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, approximately 33 kilometres ("km") north of the Company's Ying Mining District and 30 km west of the Zhonghe Project.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) On Track to Hit 2021 Production Targets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)today reported preliminary Q3 sales of 1.07 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 1.09 million ounces of gold and 100 million pounds of copper. It remains on track to achieve 2021 guidance1, with both the Africa & Middle East and Latin America & Asia Pacific regions continuing to trend to the higher end of their regional gold guidance and North America at the lower end.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
Inman.com

Largest MLS relaunches 'submit offer' tool after broker pushback

California Regional MLS disabled Glide Offers integration with listing pages after Compass’ acquisition of the platform in April, but has now re-enabled it with the choice to opt out. The nation’s largest multiple listing service, California Regional MLS, has re-integrated a “Submit Offer” tool inside its MLS systems after disabling...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy