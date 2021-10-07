Romios Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Rockwealth Resources Corp. (TSXV: RWR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is $0.40 or more for 21 consecutive trading days at any time subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, then the Company will earn the right by providing notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to that date which is 30 days from the date of the Acceleration Notice.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO