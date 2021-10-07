CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Research for Recovery Plan Completed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChumra Economics and Analytics has been working with the CSPDC to provide local and regional data that will be included in the Central Shenandoah Pandemic Recovery and Resiliency Plan. Data analysis by Chmura includes the impact of the pandemic on various industry sectors and employment, including the effect on downtowns and the housing and commercial real estate markets. New business trends such as the sizable employee shift to teleworking as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is also included in the analysis.

