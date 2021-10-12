CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) Announces $33M Financial from Lincoln Park Capital Fund

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, has entered into its 5th agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor. LPC is a long time investor in Lightwave Logic, and first invested in Lightwave Logic in 2011. LPC purchased $3 million of common stock at closing, which was sold at $9.16/share.

AvidXchange IPO Raises About $660M on Initial Market Cap of $4.8B

Accounts payable (AP) and payment automation platform AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will feature 26.4 million shares of common stock for $25 each. AvidXchange has also given its underwriters 30 days to buy an additional 3.96 million common stock shares at...
PNC Financial Services (PNC) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 5, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Prices 6.17M Share Offering at $81/sh

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,172,840 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 925,926 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Board Votes to Approve Spinoff of Loyalty Ventures Inc

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the separation of Alliance Data's LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc.
UPDATE: BofA Securities Double Upgrades Mytheresa (MYTE) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoffroy de Mendez upgraded Mytheresa (NYSE: MYTE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities Starts Toast Inc. (TOST) at Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev initiates coverage on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) with a Neutral rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (TRIS) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: TRIS), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Tempo Automation Set to Go Public Through Merger with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 40%

Cathie Wood earned investors' confidence with her flagship fund gaining substantially last year. Wall Street analysts predict Wood's holdings, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), will rally by more than 40% in the near term.Cathie Wood, the founder of investment management firm Ark Invest, is one of today's most influential investors. Wood's popularity was primarily tied to her portfolio's impressive gains last year. Her flagship fund gained more than 150% in 2020.
High-Yielding Utility Stock Soars on $5 Billion Share-Repurchase Plan

Vistra stock's sharp drop in recent months has caught management's attention, and it wants to stop the slide. Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) jumped on Wednesday, rallying 10.4% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT. Utility stocks rarely make such big moves as they're typically slow-moving, steady businesses, so there's clearly something big brewing in Vistra.
Chief Business Officer Of Olema Pharmaceuticals Trades $155K In Company Stock

Kinney Horn, Chief Business Officer at Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Kinney Horn exercised options to purchase 5,251 Olema Pharmaceuticals shares at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $10,838 on October 11. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $27.47 to $28.19 to raise a total of $146,510 from the stock sale.
Stock Wars: Cronos Group Vs. cbdMD

Benzinga's weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between two companies in the cannabidiol (CBD) space: Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD).
Notable Magnolia Oil & Gas Insider Trades $92M In Company Stock

John B Walker, Director at Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that John B Walker exercised options to purchase 3,622,962 Magnolia Oil & Gas shares for $0 on October 7. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $18.50 to raise a total of $92,500,000 from the stock sale.
Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Announces Appointment of Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer, effective today. In this newly created role, Mr. Walsh will be responsible for business development, including strategic partnering opportunities, and will become part of the executive management team of Immunic.
KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces Digital Advisory Services Contract with Russian EuroChem

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE® by EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. Utilizing a cloud-based platform, KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations to top-quartile performance.
Bank OZK (OZK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.8% to $0.29; 2.6% Yield

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, or $1.16 annualized. This is a 1.8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.285. The dividend will be payable on October 22, 2021, to stockholders...
VST Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) increased by over 11% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) increased by over 11% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing a new $2 billion share repurchase program and the pricing of a private offering 1 million shares of its 8% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to qualified institutional buyers at an offering price of $1,000 per share. The company will receive gross proceeds of $1 billion from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the initial purchaser discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 13 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 135,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1004.9409p per share.
Ocugen (OCGN) options active on price movement

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 212; compared to its 52-week range of 106 to 360. Call put ratio 3.9 calls to 1 put.
