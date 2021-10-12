Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) Announces $33M Financial from Lincoln Park Capital Fund
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, has entered into its 5th agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor. LPC is a long time investor in Lightwave Logic, and first invested in Lightwave Logic in 2011. LPC purchased $3 million of common stock at closing, which was sold at $9.16/share.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0