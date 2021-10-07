CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grom Social Enterprises' (GROM) Top Draw Animation Studio Adds $1 Million in New Assignments

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation (TDA), has commenced production on approximately $1.0 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines. The assignments, two recurring episodic animated TV series, bolster the studio’s output and leverage the expertise of Top Draw’s animation professionals as well as Russell Hicks and Jared Wolfson, the studio’s newly installed President and Executive Vice President, respectively. Due to confidentiality, Top Draw did not disclose either the series or the commissioning client.

