New Brotherhood owners plan mini-Cisco for outdoor patio

(Oct. 7, 2021) The new plans for the Brotherhood property are beginning to come into focus. Jay Harman, CEO of Cisco Brewers and a member of the investment group that purchased the property in the spring, said they are committed to having the indoor space remain the Brotherhood of Thieves, while transforming the outdoor space into a microcosm of the wildly popular Cisco Brewers experience at their main location on Bartlett Farm Road.