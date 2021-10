Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Benco Mini Storage will hold a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be conducted at Benco Mini Storage, 925 N. Nolan River Rd. Cleburne, Texas 76033 on October 28th, 2021 at 9 :45 a.m. The following units, which, *unless otherwise indicated, contain household and miscellaneous goods and personal property, will be sold to the highest cash bidder.