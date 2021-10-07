LiveOne's (LVO) LiveXLive surpasses 1.25 Million+ Paid Subscribers
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) ("LiveOne"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions, today provided certain updated metrics for its business operations.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0