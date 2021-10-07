CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveOne's (LVO) LiveXLive surpasses 1.25 Million+ Paid Subscribers

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) ("LiveOne"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions, today provided certain updated metrics for its business operations.

StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NOVA LTD. For: Oct 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Newell Brands's (NWL) Crockpot Auctioning First-ever NFT to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newell Brands's (NASDAQ: NWL) Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of Crockpot ("Crockpot"),—the original slow cooker—today announced that it has created its first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Crockpot brand. The NFT is currently up for auction on OpenSea.io, beginning at 0.03 Ethereum (approximately $100), and the auction will end Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Sydbank A/S revises upwards its outlook for 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Profit after tax is now projected to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. The outlook is revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. In connection...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the "Fund"), currently trading under the ticker symbol "PSIL" on the NYSE Arca exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Update on third quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 29 October 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) will publish its financial report for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021. For the third quarter 2021, Lundin Energy will expense pre-tax exploration and appraisal costs of approximately MUSD 38 and recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 97.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported Q4 EPS of $1.17, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $34.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $33.35 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

WENDEL: Information about IHS Holding Limited

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IHS Holding Limited announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The ordinary...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.17, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.83 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vertex Energy Inc. For: Oct 11

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO PROMISSORY NOTE (the “First Amendment”) is made and entered into effective as of this 11th day of October, 2021, by and between Vertex Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Vertex”), and HPRM LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“HPRM”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Cegedim obtains eIDAS qualification and joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The qualification allows Cegedim to create qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures. Boulogne-Billancourt, October 14, 2021 – Cegedim, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B, has...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Board Votes to Approve Spinoff of Loyalty Ventures Inc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the separation of Alliance Data's LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bank of America (BAC) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.85, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Net income rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Prices 6.17M Share Offering at $81/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,172,840 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 925,926 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

