Uncovering Curiosities: Horror Anthology TALES OF HALLOWEEN

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTales Of Halloween is a 2015 horror anthology film which takes eleven of genre’s best filmmakers and offers them the chance to let their talent and imaginations run wild. Ten short films over the course of 90 minutes seems like a lot, but these are perfectly timed little fright-flicks. The concept, devised by Axelle Carolyn, sees a selection of disparate tales woven together by the whispery tones of Adrianne Barbeau’s local DJ (effectively reprising her roles from John Carpenter’s 1980 classic, The Fog). The main theme was composed by the legendary Lalo Schifrin, while a slew of familiar genre faces put in an appearance (John Landis, Joe Dante, Lin Shaye and the mighty Mick Garris to name but a few).

