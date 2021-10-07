CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDear James: I have a box of old, dull drills that could not go through warm butter. When I buy new ones, what type is best for different types of drilling tasks? -- Anne Y. Dear Anne: There is nothing more frustrating than trying to work with old, dull tools and drilling holes is about the worst. You will probably need several sets of drill bits for various types of materials and projects. If you use them properly, they will last a long time before getting dull.

ScienceAlert

Mysterious Source in Deep Space Generates 1,652 Fast Radio Bursts in Just 47 Days

A source of powerful radio signals from distant space has deepened the mystery of fast radio bursts. An analysis of data collected on the fast radio burst source FRB121102 in 2019 has counted 1,652 flares being spat out within a span of just 47 days. Setting a record for the most activity exhibited by a fast radio burst source yet, the observations provide enough detail to perform a thorough search for periodicity – regular timespans between similar bursts. No sign of periodicity was found, which, the researchers say, poses significant challenges to narrowing down the source to a spinning compact object, such as...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A 'Black Hole Laser' Could Finally Shine a Light on Elusive Hawking Radiation

Scientists are getting closer to being able to spot Hawking radiation – that elusive thermal radiation thought to be produced by a black hole's event horizon. Just understanding the concept of this radiation is tricky though, let alone finding it. A new proposal suggests creating a special kind of quantum circuit to act as a 'black hole laser', essentially simulating some of the properties of a black hole. As with previous studies, the idea is that experts can observe and study Hawking radiation without actually having to look at any real black holes. The basic principle is relatively straightforward. Black holes are objects...
ASTRONOMY
arcamax.com

Did you know? pt. 4

The sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" uses every letter in the English language. Typewriter is the longest word that can be made using the letters on only one row of the keyboard. If the population of China walked past you single file, the line would...
CHINA

