CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Notebook Reviews: RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg – 1981. Movies do not get more entertaining than Steven Spielberg‘s Raiders Of The Lost Ark. It’s glorious fun from beginning to end and Harrison Ford is perfect as Indiana Jones, the archeologist caught-up fighting Nazis as they attempt to uncover The Ark Of The Covenant. It’s very plain to see how the role helped solidify Ford’s leading man status – it’s an iconic character (the hat, the whip) with a charismatic performance.

www.moviesinfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Raiders of the Lost Ark Is Indiana Jones Chapter 24, Here's What Happened Before

We explore Dr. Henry Jones Jr.'s fictional life prior to his iconic on-screen debut in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones's on-screen career began with Steven Spielberg's beloved Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. In the film, archeologist Indiana Jones is recruited by the U.S. Army to find the biblical Ark of the Covenant, which has been mentioned in intercepted Nazi communications. The Germans believe that recovering the artifact will make their armies invincible, and allow them to win the war. After a globe-trotting adventure going from Nepal to Cairo, Indiana Jones is able to recover the ark, and stop the Nazis from using its awesome power.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Michael Caine & Mickey Rooney On The Set Of PULP

After the success of 1971’s Get Carter, actor Michael Caine and director Mike Hodges reunited the following year for Pulp. A very different beast from their dark gangster tale, Pulp is a comedy-thriller which takes its audience on sunny and surreal trip to Malta. Caine is Mickey King, a pulp...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
John Williams
Person
George Lucas
Person
Lawrence Kasdan
Person
Steven Spielberg
cgmagonline.com

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Review

From the mind of Dan Brown comes the story of an early Robert Langdon as he follows the symbols through a high stakes mystery in Peacock’s The Lost Symbol. Developed for TV by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Criminal Minds, Revenge), this is the first of Dan Brown’s properties to be adapted for the small screen.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Adam Wingard’s BLAIR WITCH

When a movie becomes a huge success, Hollywood often likes to try and replicate that success by making a sequel. Sometimes that can launch a whole franchise and sometimes it can have an impact on the legacy of the original film. Horror cinema was taken to a whole new sphere...
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Horror Anthology TALES OF HALLOWEEN

Tales Of Halloween is a 2015 horror anthology film which takes eleven of genre’s best filmmakers and offers them the chance to let their talent and imaginations run wild. Ten short films over the course of 90 minutes seems like a lot, but these are perfectly timed little fright-flicks. The concept, devised by Axelle Carolyn, sees a selection of disparate tales woven together by the whispery tones of Adrianne Barbeau’s local DJ (effectively reprising her roles from John Carpenter’s 1980 classic, The Fog). The main theme was composed by the legendary Lalo Schifrin, while a slew of familiar genre faces put in an appearance (John Landis, Joe Dante, Lin Shaye and the mighty Mick Garris to name but a few).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders Of The Lost Ark#The Ark#Notebook Reviews
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Romantic Guide to Lost Places’ Review

There’s a lot of world out there. It’s up to us to find our place in it. Italian director Giorgina Farina explores the darker corners of that idea in her third feature-length effort, with varying degrees of success. There are a lot of paths to this sort of movie. Some are breezy (Eat, Pray, Love). Others are fantastical (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty). Farina’s effort feels closer to 2014′s Wild or Leaving Las Vegas. There’s not a lot of romance here, and though there is love, it’s a bit of a titular puzzler.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Cary Joji Fukunaga & Daniel Craig On The Set Of NO TIME TO DIE

In 2006 Daniel Craig first took on the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. A controversial choice at the time,many thought that the film would be a huge failure. However it went on to became a huge critical and commercial hit. Bond was back with a whole new swagger and Craig soon became a fan favourite.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Anna Paquin, Jane Campion & Sam Neill On The Set Of THE PIANO

Writer/director Jane Campion’s 1993 film, The Piano is seen a a modern classic, however I would argue that the drama is not quite a masterpiece. That’s not to say that it’s a bad film – far from it – it’s a well composed and well acted piece of arthouse cinema, but not an awful lot happens across its 2 hour running time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy