Notebook Reviews: RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
Steven Spielberg – 1981. Movies do not get more entertaining than Steven Spielberg‘s Raiders Of The Lost Ark. It’s glorious fun from beginning to end and Harrison Ford is perfect as Indiana Jones, the archeologist caught-up fighting Nazis as they attempt to uncover The Ark Of The Covenant. It’s very plain to see how the role helped solidify Ford’s leading man status – it’s an iconic character (the hat, the whip) with a charismatic performance.www.moviesinfocus.com
