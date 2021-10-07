Crist Campaign Pulls in More Than $655K in September
While Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) has overtaken Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) in the polls in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary race, the former governor of Florida is still pulling in support for his gubernatorial candidacy in the form of financial donations. For the month of September, the gubernatorial hopeful pulled in $655,000, which leaves the Crist campaign with $2.8 million in cash on hand.floridianpress.com
