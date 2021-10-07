CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Crist Campaign Pulls in More Than $655K in September

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) has overtaken Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) in the polls in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary race, the former governor of Florida is still pulling in support for his gubernatorial candidacy in the form of financial donations. For the month of September, the gubernatorial hopeful pulled in $655,000, which leaves the Crist campaign with $2.8 million in cash on hand.

floridianpress.com

