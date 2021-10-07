Rubio, Scott Lead Bipartisan Effort to Honor Justice Hatchett

Earlier this year, Justice Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, Florida’s 65th Supreme Court Justice and a U.S. Army veteran, passed away. Having been appointing by Florida Governor Reubin Askew (D) in 1975, Hatchet served as the first African American Florida Supreme Court Justice until 1979. Subsequently, because of the history and influence that Justice Hatchett leaves behind, a bipartisan effort led by Rubio and Scott looks to honor him by renaming the federal courthouse in Tallahassee after him.