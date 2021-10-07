Dr. Laurie Hollman: “Empathy”

Regularly considering the thoughts and feelings of others helps each of us to not feel alone and it also strengthens each individual’s participation in the collective community by giving a feeling of belonging. The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are...
Be kind to yourself: Most individuals I work with do not give themselves enough credit. It’s so important to acknowledge your accomplishments and give yourself a pat on the back. We are all human and make mistakes. Laurie Singer is an award-winning, Licensed Marriage Family Therapist, board-certified in Applied Behavior...
Looking out for one another during the pandemic necessitates full participation in preventive measures. Yet that is not what is happening in large swaths of America where a toxic amalgam of fear and misinformation prevails. It is difficult to address another’s fear without empathy, without understanding the basis and depth...
An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.
Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma.
The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
An excerpt from The Empathy Effect: Seven Neuroscience-Based Keys for Transforming the Way We Live, Love, Work, and Connect Across Differences. “Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.”. What picture do you see when you read this quote from Mother Theresa? Do you see an...
Depression and a lack of self-confidence are often inextricably related to each other. While your self-confidence can take a beating because of depression, a lack of it can, on the other hand, can leave you vulnerable to the disorder. Many people, with the right kind of help, are able to overcome depression after years of struggle. Emerging victorious in a fight against such a mental health issue is quite an impressive feat, but regaining your self-confidence after that may still require some more effort. With the ongoing pandemic effect, more and more people are getting into the hold of depression. Covid has tremendously increased the number of people facing depression over the period of one year. Low self-esteem or low self-confidence is a deep-rooted problem, but there are a few things you can do to improve your condition. With the help of this article, we will help you understand how you can regain your confidence after battling Covid depression.
Empathy is another incredibly important aspect, you need to have empathy for your students, to question how do they learn best. In the end, what might work for some might now work for others. Looking at every student as an individual with specific needs and challenges makes for a better learning experience. Remembering what it was like when we were students and dealing with our educators is also a great exercise for empathy that helps focus on what the best thing for the students is.
Many times we rush to make judgments or conclusions about a situation, person, or thing without fully understanding the circumstances behind it, says Georges Chahwan. Our society is becoming increasingly judgmental through social media and other outlets. We are more than capable of overcoming this obstacle by slowing down and listening to what another has to say for themselves before forming an opinion.
Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant.
Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
Are mammals at all able to demonstrate empathy for one another, engage in pro-social behavior, and help others in distress? New research from the Tel Aviv University examined the issue based on an animal model (rats) and found that just as with humans, rats are also split into various groups with different indicators, to the point that they only come to the aid of members of their group but do not help rats from other groups.
Wearing masks has become a sign of empathy toward others and their health, rather than just being a small part of reducing COVID-19 spread. When anti-mask protests hit the news, and when videos go viral of “Karen seen losing her mind over mask policy,” a scroll through the comments has a theme: those not wearing masks show a lack of respect toward others.
Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased.
While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors.
As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off.
Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time.
In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
An extensive survey concerning depression released by the Oxford University research center Our World in Data shows that depression is a very complicated condition. According to the editors of the survey, “people with depression experience different symptoms, with different levels of severity, at different times in their lives, with episodes that last different lengths of time.” Worse yet, even people who are not diagnosed with depression suffer from symptoms of depression. Still worse, the survey found that depression is an umbrella condition that contains subtypes, and that in general, more people suffer from depression or its symptoms than those who do not.
People who know me are often surprised that I don’t have a housekeeper. While I can afford it and with all that I manage and do, it would seem I ‘should’ have someone help. Some people may see cleaning as something below them, a waste of time, or simply something...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes mental health as “a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” Clearly, mental health is integral to have a fulfilling life.
Last Sunday was World Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues around the world and to mobilize resources in support of mental health. It’s a relative newcomer to global days – first celebrated in 1992. While certainly awareness has increased since then, this year’s theme about inequality shows there is still a long way to go. As the UK organization Rethink Mental Illness states, “For those of us experiencing mental illness, we live in an unequal world. There’s no two ways about it. Stigma. Discrimination. Lack of support. Limited access to housing, employment and welfare. It doesn’t make for good reading.”
Children with autism didn't benefit from an experimental therapy made with a hormone thought to promote social bonding, researchers reported Wednesday in the largest study of its kind.“This is really a major setback," said Dr. Linmarie Sikich, a Duke University researcher who led the multi-site U.S. study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “We were really hoping to find a benefit and just couldn’t see it anywhere."The U.S. government-funded study used a synthetic form of oxytocin, a hormone made in the brain that stimulates uterus contractions and helps mothers bond with their newborns. Experiments in mice have suggested...
If you are looking to improve your mental health, then one of the best ways to do that is by reading self-help books. There are many different types of self-help books available for people who want to get inspired, change their lives, or learn a new skill. This blog post will explore some of the most popular and beneficial self-help books out there today.
Confidence has become a buzzword that we hear all the time. People tell us, “Be confident.” We read articles entitled, “How to Build More Confidence.” We even attend seminars and hire coaches to help us learn how to make ourselves look and feel confident. All of these things are useful,...
In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
