George Crave of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese: “Establish and communicate goals”

Work ethic, connections, the will to persevere, the ability to see light at the end of tunnels, and good wine. Any business is only as strong as its leader which means you have to be mentally and physically ready to take on the roller coaster ride that is business ownership and entrepreneurship. There is no boss and there is no schedule. You have to self motivate and build the ladder as you climb it and take folks up it with you. Many days are tough, sometimes money is tight, sometimes you lose clients, deals or friends and it’s a balance that is amazingly beautiful but also hard. Knowing folks to lean on, learn from and contact to grow your business is key and being able to leverage your network be it your parents, best friend, old colleagues or Twitter fans is a must. And good wine or whatever it is you prefer to drink be it coffee, tea, beer or wine. You have to remember that with the roller coaster comes grace for yourself and those around you. Always remember to relax, recenter and enjoy the moments. I prefer mine with wine and coffee. However you take yours, just make sure to create that space for yourself.

