US Justice Department Creates Task Force to Combat Cryptocurrency Ransomware
In the United States’ effort to crackdown on ransomware attacks, a new task force is being created to stop those conducted through exchanges. The United States continues to contemplate taking further action in regards to the growing crypto space. In the latest endeavor, the Justice Department has decided to create a task force to stop hackers from utilizing digital asset exchanges to conduct ransomware attacks.cryptopotato.com
Comments / 0