Homeless

FAQ: What you need to know if you’re single and experiencing homelessness in DC

By Will Schick
The DC Line
The DC Line
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in February 2019, Donté Turner asked himself a question that so many people experiencing homelessness have posed time and again: How does someone in my situation go about getting a place of their own?. Turner, 36, has never had a place to call his own. Originally from Chicago, he...

thedcline.org

Comments / 2

The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Calls on 11 District Hospitals to Detail Their Efforts to Make Pricing Transparent & Accessible for Consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today called on 11 hospitals throughout the District to fully comply with new federal hospital regulations that went into effect earlier this year that aim to make the pricing of medical services more transparent and accessible to consumers. He specifically requested the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Remove U.S. Commission of Fine Arts from Local D.C. Land-Use Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill yesterday to remove the authority of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), a federal agency, over District of Columbia-owned property and private property in D.C. This bill, part of Norton’s Free and Equal D.C. Series, expands home rule for the District and does not require statehood. This Congress, Norton has introduced two other land-use home-rule bills, one to give D.C. the authority to appoint all members of the D.C. Zoning Commission and another to remove the authority of the National Capital Planning Commission over D.C.-owned property.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Add Flu Shot Opportunities to Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced that the District’s walk-up vaccination sites will begin offering annual influenza (flu) shots. Earlier this month, Mayor Bowser encouraged residents to receive their flu shot by the end of October.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Testify at House Hearing on Her Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act and Her Georgetown Waterfront Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will testify tomorrow, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at a House Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands hearing on two of her bills: the Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, which would authorize a memorial on federal land in the District of Columbia to honor the 18 million American women who kept the home front running during World War II, and the Georgetown Waterfront Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, which would authorize the establishment of a memorial on federal land in D.C. to honor enslaved individuals who disembarked at the Georgetown waterfront. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/user/NaturalResourcesDems.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sean Reed
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Accelerates Pedestrian Safety Projects and Announces Streamlined Process for Roadway Safety Improvements

New Measures Will Help Slow Drivers Down at Crosswalks and Eliminate Bureaucratic Delays of Vision Zero Projects. (WASHINGTON, DC)–Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the immediate acceleration of safety improvement projects that will better protect pedestrians as well as new reforms that will streamline and speed up the completion of safety projects.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, October 11, 2021, the District Government will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 11:. The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational. Access to Emergency Shelter. All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, Awarded Additional $1 Million through the American Rescue Plan Act

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, was awarded an additional $1 million grant by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). “With these additional funds, Serve DC can do more with more. We know that tackling our...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser’s Emergency COVID-19 Relief at Work Keeping District Residents and Small Businesses Covered with Quality Health Insurance

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that thousands of DC residents and small businesses with DC Health Link coverage have had their past-due health insurance premiums paid thanks to a local program using American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds for cities and states. Of the $15 million relief fund established by Mayor Bowser, nearly $13.5 million paid for past-due health insurance premiums, benefiting 5,803 people—1,761 residents with individual health insurance coverage and 4,042 people with coverage through 408 District small businesses covered on DC Health Link.
SMALL BUSINESS
#Affordable Housing#Housing Discrimination#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Public Housing#Shake Shack
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation Improving Residential Parking Permit Zones in DC

Washington DC – Councilmember Christina Henderson, along with Councilmember Brooke Pinto, today introduced the Rightsizing Residential Permit Parking Regulation Amendment Act of 2021. This legislation would resize our Residential Permit Parking (RPP) zones to align with Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) boundaries. “The redistricting process prompts a rightsizing of our wards...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: District Announces 2022 Health Insurance Rates

News Release — District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. WASHINGTON, DC—Today, the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced the 2022 approved individual and small business health insurance rates. As a result of the Department’s review, most insurers decreased their initial rate proposals, which will save District residents more than $16 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

With more flooding and excessive heat, extreme weather disproportionately causes health issues in unhoused populations

As extreme weather persists and increases nationally, floods, excessive heat and poor air quality in the District disproportionately harm those living outside, people of color and people living east of the Anacostia River. Donté Turner, 37, has experienced the consequences of extreme weather and climate change firsthand while homeless and...
ENVIRONMENT
The DC Line

WTOP: New bike lane to be installed at National Mall

A new project aims to improve safety on 15th Street in D.C. by adding a two-way protected bike lane, the National Park Service said Thursday. Washington Business Journal: A Covid-inspired drop in District office values is coming into view. It could cost D.C. $121 million this year alone. DCist: Kennedy...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Introduce Resolution Calling on States and Cities to Support Land Acknowledgment Ceremonies Recognizing Indigenous Peoples

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ahead of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, October 11, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will introduce a resolution to recognize that the land of the United States was originally inhabited by Native Americans and to call on state and local governments to encourage formal land acknowledgments before public or ceremonial events. Last year, Norton became the first member of Congress to introduce such a resolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Releases Testimony for Hearing on Georgetown Waterfront Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released her testimony for today’s National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission hearing on her Georgetown Waterfront Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, which would authorize the establishment of a memorial on federal land in the District of Columbia to honor enslaved individuals who disembarked at the Georgetown waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Appointment of Fitzroy Lee as the Chief Financial Officer of the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced her appointment of Fitzroy Lee as the Chief Financial Officer, the Mayor released the following statement:. “Fitzroy Lee has served the residents of the District of Columbia for 20 years in the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, and he has been an integral part of the District’s financial resurgence. Mr. Lee dutifully stepped up to the lead the Office of the Chief Financial Officer earlier this year, and he selflessly has agreed to continue on in the role for the remainder of the term while the search for the permanent CFO continues. I am proud that he has committed to lead the agency at this critical juncture in the District’s history. We appreciate and applaud Mr. Lee’s continued service to the residents of the District of Columbia, and I call upon the Council to consider and swiftly confirm his appointment as we all work together to usher in our recovery, overcome our toughest challenges, and ensure every Washingtonian has a fair shot.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Charles Allen Re-Introduces Metro For DC Bill to Give Every DC Resident $100 Monthly Balance on SmarTrip Card and Transform Bus Service

News Release — Ward 6 DC Council member Charles Allen. Today, DC Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6) is re-introducing his bill that would put a recurring $100 balance to DC resident’s SmarTrip card every month and make a $10 million annual investment in improving bus service and infrastructure in the District.
TRAFFIC
The DC Line

Press Release: National Park Service seeks public comment on plan to reduce deer populations in DC and Maryland parks

WASHINGTON — To protect and restore native plants and promote healthy and diverse forests, the National Park Service (NPS) proposes to reduce overabundant deer populations in several national parks in DC and Maryland. Using feedback and ideas from the previous public engagement period, the NPS has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) for National Capital Parks – East, which includes Anacostia Park, Greenbelt Park, Fort Washington Park and other parks. We encourage the public to review the EA and provide comments on it through Nov. 8, 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
The DC Line

Press Release: DCHA Employees Give Back to Senior Communities in Inaugural Day of Service

Partnership with D.C. Department of Aging & Community Living Drives Improvements to Senior Properties. Some 350 District of Columbia Housing Authority employees spread out throughout the agency’s senior portfolio Friday, October 1, to plant flowers, paint, and work on other improvements that upgraded the curb appeal and brightened the communities’ properties.
CHARITIES
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

