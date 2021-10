The scary thing about where the Phillies are at is that their bills have only just begun to come due. Over the past three offseasons, their payroll has nearly doubled, with each offseason seeing an expansion of 10-plus%. Meanwhile, their win total has flatlined, from 80 in 2018 to 82 in 2021. Now, with a projected $145 million in salary committed to just eight players in 2022, the Phillies will be hard-pressed to continue riding the Middleton Money Train just to stand still.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO