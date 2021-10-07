GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier removes 99.97% of airborne particles
Keep the air you breathe clean with the GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier. As a powerful, fully featured air purifier, it uses a multi-stage filter with H13 HEPA purification. This removes 99.97% of all airborne particles down to 0.1 microns. Moreover, it uses activated carbon, which removes airborne odors and volatile organic compounds. It also contains a powerful UVC LED that deactivates any remaining airborne pathogens. Boasting a true smoke Clean Air Delivery Rate of 275 cfm, it has an airflow of 343 cfm for most room sizes. Its Air Quality Indicator uses two sensors—a laser particulate sensor and a VOC sensor. This displays the current air quality. When it’s in automatic mode, the Aspen will raise its fan speed to maximum if it detects harmful levels of contamination. This cleans the air as quickly and efficiently as possible.thegadgetflow.com
