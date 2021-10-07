CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Will Vaccine Mandates Affect the Existing Nursing Shortage?

Medscape News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, a shortage of skilled nursing staff has spiraled out of control. To understand how substantially the shortage has affected geographic areas of the United States, maps of both urban and rural areas are required. The shortage is now so severe, it is expected to continue into 2030 as the ability to mentor and educate nurses required for future generations has been diminished.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nursing homes struggle to survive an employee vaccine mandate

October 8, 2021 - According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the devastating impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes and their residents was not due merely to the medical fragility of the nursing home population. CMS has concluded that the nursing home setting itself facilitated the early spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
WNCT

Nearly all state health workers vaccinated in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials announced Monday that nearly all of the 10,000 employees working in 14 state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 6% of workers got an approved medical or religious exemption or a special accommodation, while the remaining […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Nursing Care#Fda Approval#Board Of Nursing#Nursing Staff#Covid#American#Scotland County Hospital
Tifton Gazette

Nursing homes facilities push to vaccinate staff ahead of federal mandate

ATLANTA — Ahead of the impending COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers across the county, many elderly care facilities lag behind the national average for employee vaccination rates. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the mandate in August, with plans to strip noncompliant facilities Medicaid and Medicare funding. “Keeping...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
healthleadersmedia.com

Nursing Students Who Refuse a Mandated COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Disenrolled

Education programs are not obligated to provide alternate clinical experiences based on a student’s vaccine preference, new policy issued by leading nursing organizations says. — Nursing education programs are not obligated to provide alternate clinical experiences requested by unvaccinated nursing students when the designated clinical facility mandates the COVID-19 vaccine, according toa new policy issued by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Item

Nursing home shortages

Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, talks about staffing shortages in nursing homes.
HEALTH SERVICES
manchesterinklink.com

For some nursing students, vaccine mandate is a deal breaker

As the state prepares to hire a recruiting firm to bring desperately needed health care workers to New Hampshire, some nursing students with safety concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine are leaving their nursing programs over vaccine mandates. A new state law prohibits most of their colleges from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine, but their clinical sites can – and most will have to under the new Biden administration vaccine mandate for health care settings.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

What You Need to Know About the Federal Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate

Federal health authorities are expected to release details soon about the vaccine mandate for nursing homes. As part of its broad strategy to boost the number of people in the U.S. who are vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration in August announced it would require thousands of workers in nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds to get the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Post-Journal

Vaccine Mandate Impacts Labor And Delivery Nurses

Dr. Robert Daniels of Lane Women’s Health Group has practiced in Jamestown for 41 years. He said he has never seen a situation like this before. Daniels and other providers at Lane Women’s Health Group in Jamestown provide OB-GYN care to the community, including at the labor and delivery department at UPMC Chautauqua with hospital staff. He said the New York state mandate requiring health care workers be vaccinated is impacting staffing at hospitals.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy