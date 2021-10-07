Will Vaccine Mandates Affect the Existing Nursing Shortage?
Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, a shortage of skilled nursing staff has spiraled out of control. To understand how substantially the shortage has affected geographic areas of the United States, maps of both urban and rural areas are required. The shortage is now so severe, it is expected to continue into 2030 as the ability to mentor and educate nurses required for future generations has been diminished.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0