Driving around the lush and vibrant world of Far Cry 6 will get you around faster, but there is something just so cool about riding a house through an area and doing some damage to Anton Castillo’s operation. Just as there are different models of car, there are numerous breeds of houses that Dani can pick from. One of these horses is the Madrugadian Horse and is one that players can get very early on. There This guide will show you how to unlock the Madrugadian Horse in Far Cry 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO