The expression “Mom Guilt” is for real. Since a baby is born, there is a constant voice in your head telling you that what you are doing for your baby is just not enough. If you are a working mom, you will feel like you should be there for the baby. If you are staying at home to take care of your baby, you will feel that you should be putting in more effort for your baby. It's not only a personal thing, sometimes it happens due to societal judgments as well.

9 DAYS AGO