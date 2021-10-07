CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Release 'High And Lonesome' Song From Upcoming Album 'Raise The Roof'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Plant and Alison Krauss have released another song, "High And Lonesome", from their first new album in fourteen years. Out November 19 on Rounder Records, "Raise The Roof" has been named one of the most anticipated LPs of the fall by the New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly and more. Like its platinum-selling 2007 predecessor, "Raising Sand" — which won six Grammys, including "Album" and "Record Of The Year" — "Raise The Roof" delivers new takes on songs from legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music. "High And Lonesome" is the collection's lone original, written by Plant and T Bone Burnett, who reprises his "Raising Sand" role as the album's producer.

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Paul McCartney Dismisses Rolling Stones As 'Blues Cover Band'

Mick Jagger may not get much satisfaction at this news: Former Beatle Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are little more than a “blues cover band.”. McCartney threw shade at the Beatles’ biggest rivals in a profile for The New Yorker, though he almost seemed to feel guilty about it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Marc Ribot
Person
Anne Briggs
Person
Bert Jansch
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Jay Rock
Eureka Times-Standard

Pilot sisters release song off their debut album

The Whitmore Sisters, aka Bonnie and Eleanor Whitmore, have released a new song titled “Learn to Fly” on all streaming platforms. The song is off their debut album, “Ghost Stories,” set for release in January via Red House Records. Both sisters have their pilot license and grew up in a...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SIXX:A.M. Releases New Song 'The First 21' From 'Hits' Compilation Album

SIXX:A.M., the long-running project featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx alongside former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael, has unveiled its new single "The First 21" from its upcoming compilation album "Hits", due on October 22 via Better Noise Music. The album is a retrospective celebration of SIXX:A.M.'s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs, that will also include five unheard tracks and mixes, marking the band's first official album with new material since 2016.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Hear new Sting song “Rushing Water” from upcoming album ‘The Bridge’

Sting has released a new song and video from his upcoming album, The Bridge. Called “Rushing Water,” the tune is the album’s opening track, one Sting says “is a fitting start to an album that seeks to bridge all of the petty differences that can separate us.”. “Rushing Water” follows...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lonesome#Npr Music#Soul Music#Rounder Records#The New York Times#Entertainment Weekly#Sound Emporium Studios
American Songwriter

2021 IBMA Hall of Fame Inductees & Bluegrass Music Award Winners List: Billy Strings, Alison Krauss, Sierra Hull, Dale Ann Bradley

On Thursday, September 30, The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) hosted the 32nd Annual Bluegrass Music Awards at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina. The awards show was part of the IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival—a five-day immersive experience to celebrate regionally-bred music traditions....
RALEIGH, NC
audioinkradio.com

Limp Bizkit Readying New Album; Release New Song, ‘Dad Vibes’

Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit have released a studio version of their new single, “Dad Vibes”. Limp Bizkit debuted a new song, “Dad Vibes,” at Lollapalooza earlier this year, and now, Fred Durst and company have finally unveiled an official studio recording of the single. The song, which is available now via streaming services, will arrive on the nu-metal band’s upcoming, first album in 10 years.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Chase Rice To Release First New Music From Upcoming Album

Chase Rice will release a new single on Friday (October 8th) called “If I Were Rock & Roll.” He wrote the song solo during quarantine, and it's the first taste of music from his upcoming album called Intertwined, which will be released on November 5th. Chase said, “The night I...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Carlos Santana & Rob Thomas, Roger Waters

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have just dropped “High And Lonesome,” the second new track from their upcoming album, Raise The Roof, which is set for release on November 19th. “High And Lonesome” is the album's only original track, co-written by Plant and producer T-Bone Burnett. (Rolling Stone) Out now...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Big Thief releasing 20-song double album in 2022

Big Thief have already put out three great new songs this year ("Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty"), and now they've confirmed in a new interview with Mojo that they have a 20-song double album due in 2022. As seen in a screenshot of the interview posted to Reddit, the album was written while quarantining for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker said, "We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50. Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50." The album was later recorded at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon's Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado's Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona's Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Robert Glasper shares ‘Black Radio 3′ song ft. D Smoke & Tiffany Gouché, album due in 2022

It's been over a year since Robert Glasper released the first single from his highly anticipated Black Radio 3, and now he put out the second single, "Shine," which features D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché. Like the previous Black Radio albums, the new song finds Glasper applying his jazz chops to a modern hip hop/R&B format, and here's what he says about this one:
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

THE VERVE PIPE Release Second Single “Forever Reaching” From Upcoming ‘THREADS’ Album

THE VERVE PIPE has spent the better part of three decades in evolution, creating a sound that transcends genre and generation. The band, founded by lead singer and main songwriter BRIAN VANDER ARK, has enjoyed multi-platinum success with hits like “Photograph” and the chart-topping “The Freshmen”–to the rule-breaking creativity of the 2010s and beyond, an era that’s found the band reinventing itself with each release. With their forthcoming release, THREADS–due November 5–the band continues this momentum by enlisting backing vocalist CHANNING LEE as a co-songwriter, a first-ever collaborative effort for the band in their 29-year history.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Brion Starr shares Title Track from upcoming album ‘A Night to Remember’

NYC-based rocker Brion Starr has shared the second blazing single and titular track from his upcoming album A Night to Remember, along with an accompanying video. The album – produced by the legendary sonic mastermind Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex, Sparks) – marks Starr’s first music since the release of his 2020 sophomore effort, the aptly titled 2020, and is set for release on November 19th via Taxi Gauche Records.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

VANILLA FUDGE's MARK STEIN To Release First Solo Album, 'There's A Light', In November

Sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to perform live with popular rock band VANILLA FUDGE, lead vocalist and keyboardist Mark Stein decided to put his down time to good use. He wanted to write and record songs about what was going on in America and the rest of the world. He saw social unrest, racial disparity, political division, violence, widespread sickness, and an entire world on the brink of an economic disaster due to the spread of a disease like no other. Yet, at the same time, Stein saw a great opportunity.
MUSIC
947wls.com

Bryan Adams releases new song and teases upcoming album

Bryan Adams is back with the first single and title track to his upcoming album, So Happy It Hurts. The new collection is set to drop on March 11th, 2022 and marks the Canadian rocker’s followup to 2019’s Shine A Light album. Adams said in press release for the upcoming...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy