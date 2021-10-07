ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Release 'High And Lonesome' Song From Upcoming Album 'Raise The Roof'
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released another song, "High And Lonesome", from their first new album in fourteen years. Out November 19 on Rounder Records, "Raise The Roof" has been named one of the most anticipated LPs of the fall by the New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly and more. Like its platinum-selling 2007 predecessor, "Raising Sand" — which won six Grammys, including "Album" and "Record Of The Year" — "Raise The Roof" delivers new takes on songs from legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music. "High And Lonesome" is the collection's lone original, written by Plant and T Bone Burnett, who reprises his "Raising Sand" role as the album's producer.blabbermouth.net
