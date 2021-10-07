CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Licensed to spin: Penfold launches 007 golf ball and accessories range

golfbusinessnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenfold Golf is to launch a new range of golf balls and accessories inspired by James Bond and the iconic golfing scene in Goldfinger, which first hit the screens in 1964. James Bond captured the attention of millions of golfers around the world when he used a Penfold ball in Goldfinger, claiming “Here’s my Penfold Heart” in one of golf’s most iconic movie scenes. Nearly 60 years later, Penfold Golf today is announcing an official partnership with the 007 franchise.

golfbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmonthly.com

Best Value Golf Balls

As with nearly all things in life, the very best golf balls on the market come at a price that may well be too much for many to contemplate. Yes, golf’s best golf balls, the top of the range models, may deliver the finest all-round performance when it comes to feel, spin control and distance. But the £40 to £50+ a dozen price tag can be a real obstacle for many, especially if you’re still losing so many balls that all the performance benefits in the world could never justify the expense!
LIFESTYLE
golfbusinessnews.com

Under Armour unveils AW21 ColdGear Golf range

Under Armour’s new ColdGear Golf collection, which is on sale now, combines the best of the brand’s innovative winter technologies to keep players warm and dry without restricting any aspect of the swing. The new range for AW21 features Under Armour’s proprietary ColdGear Infrared 2.0 technology – an upgrade to...
APPAREL
TheSixthAxis

Pandora launches jewellery range with a Animal Crossing dream island

Jewellery brand Pandora has jumped onto the Animal Crossing bandwagon with a themed island for the launch of a new range of Pandora ME jewellery. Sure, they’re a bit late to this particular party, but they’re making a sparkly entrance. The island will let visitors take away a range of...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Golf GPS Watches & Range Finders for Every Budget

A golfer is nothing without his or her tools, and in 2021, we’re not just talking about having the latest Japanese-engineered irons or top-rated golf balls. GPS technology is pretty commonplace these days, and using it while golfing can be one of the easiest ways to improve your game. With that in mind, you may want to consider getting a golf GPS device. Think of the best golf GPS watches as a super-advanced rangefinder you can wear on your wrist. The best golf GPS devices not only help to chart the distance from the tee to the flag, but also...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Balls#Golfing#Www 007store Com
RideApart

German Gear Maker Louis Launches Rekurv Spin-Off Brand

Louis Moto is a well-known German gear supplier that carries a number of popular brands such as AGV, Cardo, HJC, and Kriega. The company also has its own in-house labels, all of which occupying the value-for-money segment with affordable and stylish riding apparel. To add to the company's growing list of brands, Rekurv, a label catering to younger, sporty riders, has just been launched.
golfbusinessnews.com

MacGregor rolls out new golf bag travel covers

MacGregor Golf is introducing two new premium travel covers that will help golfers protect their gear and travel in comfort. The VIP Deluxe travel cover (£49.99) offers durability, protection and ease of movement that makes travelling with golf clubs a breeze. Constructed from a tough nylon fabric with extra padding around the top of the bag, the VIP Deluxe protects the club heads and provides ample room for a full set with up to a 49” driver. Inline skate wheels manoeuvre the travel cover with ease and large storage pockets provide extra space for accessories or shoes.
GOLF
KXLY

Gary Barlow launches wine range

Gary Barlow is launching his own range of wine. The Take That frontman has teamed up with Benchmark Drinks for Gary Barlow Organic, a drinks range crafted and developed by the ‘Patience’ hitmaker over the last two years featuring blends originated from Spain, which will be released later this week.
DRINKS
golfbusinessnews.com

Belfry Sale Amongst Today’s Top Golf Stories

See below for our selection of the top golf industry news stories from around the world. Be safe, healthy and well-informed. Catriona Matthew unveiled as keynote speaker at GCMA 2021 Conference. Exhibitions & Conferences 1:37 pm, October 8, 2021. Dual Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew will tee off proceedings...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
golfbusinessnews.com

adidas Golf partners with ZOZO to launch Stan Smith golf shoe with all-black upper

Adidas Golf has introduced a limited-edition Stan Smith Golf shoe to cekebrate the return of the ZOZO Championship to its traditional Japanese venue. The limited-edition footwear was designed in celebration of the tournament’s return to Japan following a one-year absence where the tournament was played in the United States in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
APPAREL
golfbusinessnews.com

Mizuno launches AW21 apparel collection

Mizuno‘s Autumn/Winter ’21 apparel collection, which is at retail now, features a series of ingenious performance fabric technologies to boldly tackle the elements. With functionality at its heart, the AW21 collection is built upon a toolkit of Mizuno’s core performance technologies. Modern and vibrant – as striking in looks as performance.
APPAREL
nintendojo.com

A Little Golf Journey Launches Tomorrow

There are quite a few golf games on Nintendo Switch already, but A Little Golf Journey is looking to do something a bit different. Yes, you’ll be hitting the links, but this time around it’s to help restore color to a dreary world. Let’s take a glimpse of the game in action in this trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
golfbusinessnews.com

Dundonald opens luxury lodges

Dundonald Links has ramped up its accommodation offering following the opening of 18 luxury lodges, the latest phase of a £25m investment transforming the Scottish venue into one of the UK’s most modern new golf resorts. The collection of two, four and six-bedroom lodges, which opened in August and have...
GOLF
news3lv.com

New golf driving range experience joining The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new golf driving range experience is coming to Las Vegas Boulevard. Atomic Range, a 92,000 square foot destination will take over seven acres next to The STRAT, Golden Entertainment announced Monday. The new driving range is described as a premier golf entertainment destination that would...
LAS VEGAS, NV
udiscovermusic.com

Spice Girls Launch Partnership With Bravado For Merchandise And Licensing

The Spice Girls have partnered with Universal Music Group’s Bravado in a new deal encompassing merchandise, licensing, and more. The new multi-year deal comes as the girl group celebrates the 25th anniversary of its 1996 debut album Spice. Bravado will handle all merchandise releases from the 90s stars, including clothing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
golfmonthly.com

Get 2 Dozen Srixon AD333 Golf Balls For Just £35

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and has been the UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for 11 years now. As a result of its longevity, we ranked it among some of the Best Value Golf Balls on the market, with it being a great option for those who can’t justify premium prices but want as much all-round performance as a lower budget allows.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Balls for High Handicappers

The general assumption is that high handicappers don’t swing it as fast or hit it as far as lower handicappers. Often that is true, but we will all have played with high handicappers who hit it miles, with their power perhaps betrayed by wayward hitting or poorer greenside skills. This...
GOLF
Sun-Gazette

Golf tip of the week: Golf simulator vs. the driving range

The new golf simulators can teach a golfer more in ten minutes than an hour outside. Just one swing can show correct and incorrect swing mechanics. The key is to have a quality golf instructor interpreting the high-tech information. The main benefit of utilizing a golf simulator versus the range...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Recordernews.com

Amsterdam Golf Course exploring adding driving range

AMSTERDAM — The Golf Commission is in the early phases of exploring the possible addition of a driving range at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course, where visitors could pay for a bucket of balls to hit while trying to perfect their swing and add distance to their game. Golf Pro...
AMSTERDAM, NY
golfbusinessnews.com

PAYNTR GOLF Welcomes National Director of Sales to the Team

PAYNTR GOLF has announced the appointment of golf industry sales veteran, Steve Gray, as the company’s National Director of Sales. In this new role, Gray will draw from his successful career in independent golf manufacturer sales to lead a growing team of PAYNTR GOLF representatives across the country. “We are...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy