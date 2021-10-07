Licensed to spin: Penfold launches 007 golf ball and accessories range
Penfold Golf is to launch a new range of golf balls and accessories inspired by James Bond and the iconic golfing scene in Goldfinger, which first hit the screens in 1964. James Bond captured the attention of millions of golfers around the world when he used a Penfold ball in Goldfinger, claiming “Here’s my Penfold Heart” in one of golf’s most iconic movie scenes. Nearly 60 years later, Penfold Golf today is announcing an official partnership with the 007 franchise.golfbusinessnews.com
