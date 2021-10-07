As nursing home staff vaccine rates remain low, advocates push for federal mandate
(NEW YORK) -- With the vaccination rate for staffers in New York state's long-term care facilities jumping from 70% to 92% following a state mandate last week, nursing home advocates are urging the Biden administration to launch a similar mandate for long-term care facilities nationwide -- but the federal agency that oversees nursing home standards has yet to provide guidance on the matter.www.wbal.com
