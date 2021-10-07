CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As nursing home staff vaccine rates remain low, advocates push for federal mandate

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- With the vaccination rate for staffers in New York state's long-term care facilities jumping from 70% to 92% following a state mandate last week, nursing home advocates are urging the Biden administration to launch a similar mandate for long-term care facilities nationwide -- but the federal agency that oversees nursing home standards has yet to provide guidance on the matter.

Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sandiegouniontribune.com

Nursing home staffing falls as patients plead for help

NEW YORK — One in three U.S. nursing homes has fewer nurses and aides than before the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the truth of a profit-driven industry with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable. Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what...
HEALTH SERVICES
wskg.org

Hospitals And Nursing Homes Report Higher Vaccination Rates; Hundreds Fired

SYRACUSE, NY (WRVO) – Hospitals and nursing homes in central New York are reporting a significant increase in employees getting vaccinated, following the state’s health care worker vaccine mandate. It’s a trend happening across the state as the vaccination rate of nursing home and hospital staff jumped to 92% this week. While the effects of the mandate has been minimal at some places, it’s made staffing shortages worse at other facilities.
SYRACUSE, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Washington hospitals reporting high staff vaccination rates, leaders still concerned about shortages in wake of mandate

While hospitals around Washington are reporting high staff vaccination rates, healthcare leaders are still concerned about understaffed facilities being overwhelmed as flu season kicks off, according to an Oct. 4 Seattle Times report. Swedish Health Services is reporting 92 percent of its workers are fully vaccinated, with more expected, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Nursing homes struggle to survive an employee vaccine mandate

October 8, 2021 - According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the devastating impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes and their residents was not due merely to the medical fragility of the nursing home population. CMS has concluded that the nursing home setting itself facilitated the early spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General addresses growing concern over vaccination mandates

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — In response to public inquiries, Attorney General Steve Marshall addressed vaccine mandates and the State of Alabama’s response on Tuesday, October 12. On September 9, the Biden administration announced plans to mandate the COVID-19 vaccination for certain workforce segments. The first mandate applies to federal employees, contractors, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WIFR

Nursing home vaccination rates vary across the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nursing homes care for the population most vulnerable to the Coronavirus, but vaccination rates at some Stateline facilities still sit as low as 25 percent. “Our main goal at the very least was to keep COVID away from our residents,” said Wesley Willows Senior Living Home...
ROCKFORD, IL
nny360.com

Area hospitals report impact of vaccine mandate, staff vaccination rates

MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network on Tuesday reported the impact of New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on three area hospitals. Hospitals in Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties are part of the Vermont-based health network, including Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Essex County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Plainsman

Beadle vaccinations on the rise while state rates remain low

HURON — The first day of October report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) saw active cases drop, though new positive cases continued to come in at a high rate and new hospitalizations escalated as well. The state added 456 new positive cases, three new deaths, and 516...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
