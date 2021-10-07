CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Five Quiz: Levothyroxine

By Mary L. Windle, PharmD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevothyroxine is the most used medication to treat hypothyroidism, which is present in as much as 10% of the general population. It is among the most widely prescribed drugs in the United States. Given its widespread use, knowledge regarding related clinical issues is essential. Do you know best practices for levothyroxine, as well as interactions to avoid and other medical conditions to consider? Test yourself on this commonly used drug with this short quiz.

