Hood County News
 7 days ago

How hiring a FT/PT, energetic, responsible and mature individual with customer service experience. Must be able to lift 50-pound package. Apply in person at UPS Store, 1030 E Hwy 377, Suite 110. You might be interested in. BAXTER CLEANING SERVICES. PART TIME AND FULL TIME. JANITORIAL POSITIONS. $15/HR + BONUS...

classifieds.hcnews.com

Digiday

Customer Service

Call centers are out as brand marketers figure out new ways to address customer concerns, from Twitter to chatbots. And paramount is the need for speed.
TWITTER
themountvernongrapevine.com

Customer Service Team Member Position Available

Our Mount Vernon café needs reliable and friendly Team Members to join our team. We are especially in need of MORNING/DAYTIME/EVENINGS/WEEKEND team members. Are you someone who doesn’t mind working in fast-paced environment, especially during meal rushes while striving to provide guests with a positive customer experience? As a valued member of our team, you will work the front counter, the drive-thru, the café/production line and other positions as needed. You will receive competitive wages, shared TIPS and a fun work environment!! We can offer flexible hours if you are working through school, need a second job, or need a summer job. Or we can be a starting off point to build your long term career. The most dedicated and effective Team Members will become eligible for promotions to management positions within 4-12 months. If you enjoy a team-oriented environment and a positive work atmosphere, we want to talk with you.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
newspressnow.com

Good customer service should be celebrated

No one ever thinks about customer service until they have a bad experience with it. There are horror stories galore and countless rants about automated customer service: too many prompts, incorrect information, non-personable service, rudeness. Similar horror stories abound about in-person customer service, as well. Rudeness always leads this list,...
WALMART
wellingtonfl.gov

Wellington Celebrates Customer Service Week

Wellington joins government agencies across the state and the nation in celebrating Customer Service Week from October 4 – 8, 2021. Celebrated the first full work week in October, this is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers daily.
WELLINGTON, FL
northernstar.info

Customer service employees deserve more respect

Working in customer service has never been easy, but the country’s hiring crisis has made things significantly worse. Now more than ever, customer service workers deserve some respect. When the country began to phase out of COVID-19 restrictions, the re-opening of restaurants was a chance to regain some normalcy in...
DEKALB, IL
albanyceo.com

Ayal Latz on Customer Service at a2b Fulfillment

Ayal Latz, President of a2b Fulfillment, explains how outsourcing can help improve customer service efforts at your business. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
ECONOMY
wmar2news

Royal Farms is hiring a Customer Service Associate in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! Royal Farms is hiring a Customer Service Associate. The ideal candidate for the Customer Service Associate position must be at least 17 years old and will:. • Understand that their team’s success depends on their accomplishments. • Possess strong written, verbal,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

USPS Is Making This Permanent Change Starting Friday

Even in the age of email and using the internet for practically everything, there's a good chance you still rely on traditional mail to get a few things done. But whether it's your annual holiday cards going out on time or a care package you're hoping makes it to your loved one swiftly, it can still be a helpless feeling whenever you drop something off in a mailbox or at the post office. Now, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced it's making a major permanent change that's going into effect in a matter of days. Read on to see how your daily deliveries are about to get different.
INDUSTRY
WCPO

New Postal Service mailbox rules anger homeowners

Hundreds of Northern Kentucky homeowners are receiving a letter from the Post Office telling them they need to upgrade the mailbox at the end of their driveway. Some want to know why and whether this request is even legal. Chris Dowdy recently bought a heavy-duty curbside mailbox for his home...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and USPS packages. We'll explain

Are you curious about what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
fox8live.com

New Postal Service changes are in effect; customers react

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents headed into a post office in Mid-City on a day big postal service changes took effect. The U.S. Postal Service implemented what it calls new service standards for First-Class mail and periodicals and some mail will take longer to arrive at its destination. Steve Pyke...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
franchising.com

Customer Service Demands A Relentless Approach

John Tschohl has two rules for companies that want to provide exceptional service. Rule 1: Serve the customer. Rule 2: When in doubt, see rule number 1. Tschohl has written several books on customer service. In his latest book, Relentless, he focuses on taking a relentless approach to serving customers.
BUSINESS
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Marble & Granite offers customers unmatched experience, selection, customer service

SHREWSBURY – With more than three decades in the business, Shrewsbury Marble & Granite uses experience to provide top notch quality and design. Located for the past 14 years on Route 9 East in Shrewsbury, the company has the largest selection of natural stone and quartz in New England, with 300 colors of natural stone in slabs in stock for viewing.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Tire Business

Auto service departments change as customers evolve

What is driving consumer behavior nearly 18 months after the start of the pandemic? What strategies are best for meeting customers' changing needs?. A panel of car dealership service department experts tackled those questions and others during the first installment of the 2021 Fixed Ops Journal Forum. Panelists were: Joey...
CARS

