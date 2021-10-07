- Customer Service

Our Mount Vernon café needs reliable and friendly Team Members to join our team. We are especially in need of MORNING/DAYTIME/EVENINGS/WEEKEND team members. Are you someone who doesn’t mind working in fast-paced environment, especially during meal rushes while striving to provide guests with a positive customer experience? As a valued member of our team, you will work the front counter, the drive-thru, the café/production line and other positions as needed. You will receive competitive wages, shared TIPS and a fun work environment!! We can offer flexible hours if you are working through school, need a second job, or need a summer job. Or we can be a starting off point to build your long term career. The most dedicated and effective Team Members will become eligible for promotions to management positions within 4-12 months. If you enjoy a team-oriented environment and a positive work atmosphere, we want to talk with you.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO