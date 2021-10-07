BBalance smart bath mat has a built-in body composition scale, posture analyzer, and more

Combining the bathroom mat and the bathroom scale into one product, the BBalance Mat will tell you your weight while keeping your bathroom floor dry… but it does more than just that. Outfitted with a body-composition scale, a posture analyzer, and even a sensor to recognize your footprint (so it works for all the members of your house), the BBalance Mat gives you an in-depth analysis of your health just as you step out of the bath. The mat immediately recognizes you as you step on it, calculates your weight, body composition, BMI, posture, and balance, giving you a comprehensive look at your body’s stats from day to day. Oh, and since it senses your feet, it’ll also tell you which shoe size you are, just as a nifty little added benefit!

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO