BBalance smart bath mat has a built-in body composition scale, posture analyzer, and more

By Genevieve Healey
 6 days ago
Enjoy smart gadgets? Then you love the ones that turn already existing home products into intelligent ones, like the BBalance smart bath mat. This gadget combines a bathroom mat and bathroom scale in one. And it tells you your weight and body composition while also analyzing your posture. Moreover, it recognizes your footprint to differentiate different people, and it’ll give you each an in-depth health analysis. It’ll even let you know how your balance and posture are—and it updates you on your shoe size! Furthermore, its two-part design includes an absorbent cotton upper layer that you can remove and wash. Beneath that rests an IP54 water-resistant digital board with more than 4,000 digital pressure sensors. They create a pressure map when you step on, and electrodes use bioimpedance to capture an imprint of your body composition. It’ll easily integrate into your daily routine and send data to the BBalance app.

