United Airlines plans over 3,500 domestic flights to tap holiday demand

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – United Airlines said on Thursday it plans to operate more than 3,500 domestic flights in December, its largest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic, seeking to capitalize on pent-up holiday season demand from travelers who did not see friends and family last year. The U.S carrier...

Southwest resumes normal operations after recent disruptions

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines said on Wednesday it had resumed normal operations after mass cancellations since Saturday due to unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida. The U.S. airline canceled more than 2,200 flights since Saturday, with about 90 cancellations on Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled. Southwest...
Southwest says staffing shortages contributed to flight snarls

After initially blaming air traffic control issues and weather for thousands of flight cancelations, Southwest Airlines on Monday acknowledged that staffing shortages also played a role in the service disruption. The carrier cancelled 1,124 flights on Sunday -- by far the highest rate of any airline -- 800 the day before and another 326 on Monday, according to airline tracker FlightAware. "On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday," the low-cost carrier said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday."
Why you should you get travel insurance for your holiday trip

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Experts will tell you it’s always a good idea to get travel insurance, but with all the new variables brought into play by the pandemic, it’s now smarter than never to be protected. Lori Judd knows a lot about planning vacations. She’s been planning successful trips and getaways for nearly three […]
Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems. “If it’s not an emergency, I would not fly with Southwest right now even though I love Southwest,” passenger Debbie Day said. Back from a two-week cruise with her husband and another couple, Day was sitting in the Southwest terminal at LAX flanked by eight pieces of luggage. “To be honest, I’m not real happy. I’m a little bit sad and I’m really worried because I’m out...
More Cancellations For Southwest Airlines Amid Staffing Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights nationwide on Sunday, blaming the weather and air traffic control issues, but sources tell CBS News a Southwest staffing shortfall this weekend was a factor in why so many of their flights were grounded. There have been even more cancellations for Southwest on Monday, with nearly 40 flights at Midway International Airport scrapped as of 11 a.m. Meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration is directly countering Southwest’s blame game against air traffic controllers, saying that staffing shortage ended Friday. Now many are wondering if this disruption is a glimpse of what’s to come as...
