OFFICIAL NOTICE Official Notic...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Official Notice is hereby given that Fox Chapel Borough Council will consider an ordinance to further amend the portions of the Fox Chapel Zoning Ordinance governing small wireless facilities at its meeting Monday, October 18, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. in the Borough Building, 401 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. The full text of the ordinance may be viewed in the Borough Office during regular business hours or on the Borough's website at www.fox-chapel.pa.us.

