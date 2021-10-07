CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Author Correction: Network structure-based decorated CPA@CuO hybrid nanocomposite for methyl orange environmental remediation

By Dina F. Katowah
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84540-y, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 2 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Chemistry, Science College, Qassim University, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia’. Additionally, an affiliation was omitted for both Sayed M. Saleh and Reham Ali. The correct affiliations are listed below:

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Psychopathy

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00282-1, published online 08 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer, several names were incorrectly omitted from the Author contributions statement; E.R.K. was omitted from Epidemiology, A.R.B.-S. was omitted...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpa#Nanocomposite#Methyl Orange#Qassim University#Scientific Reports#Department Of Chemistry#Science College#Al Qura University#P O Box#College Of Science#Suez University#University Of Jeddah#Faculty Of Science#King Abdulaziz University#Saudi#Polymer Chemistry Lab#Chemistry Department#Assiut University
The Associated Press

NSF-Funded Network for Advanced NMR Orders Two 1.1 GHz NMR Systems to Advance Protein Structure and Dynamics Research

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021-- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it has received orders for two 1.1 GHz NMR Avance Neo systems from U.S. academic institutions funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). NSF awarded the funds to establish the Network for Advanced NMR (NAN) linking three institutions including the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, the University of Georgia and University of Wisconsin–Madison. NAN is a novel consortium with the goal to establish a distributed network of ultra-high field NMR spectrometers that tackle important and diverse scientific problems and train the next generation of life and materials scientists.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: MRI-based in vivo detection of coronary microvascular dysfunction before alterations in cardiac function induced by short-term high-fat diet in mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98401-1, published online 23 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was supported by Team Tech–Core Facility program of the FNP (Foundation for Polish Science) co‐financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (project...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Ultrasensitive detection of circulating tumour DNA via deep methylation sequencing aided by machine learning

In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the formulation of the Competing interests statement and an omission in the Acknowledgements section. Specifically, in the Competing interests statement, the text “X.G. is a consultant for Burning Rock Biotech” has been removed. Xin Guo was not operating in a personal consultant capacity for Burning Rock Biotech for the work presented in this Article. Her contributions were strictly to the scientific endeavor, with no overlap with Burning Rock Biotech. However, Burning Rock Biotech has provided general gift funding to the University of California at Berkeley, Guo’s institution, that is not attached to any particular research project. Thus, the Acknowledgements section has been amended to include the following text: “We acknowledge research funding, not attached to this study or to any research project or collaboration, from Burning Rock Biotech to the University of California at Berkeley.”
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

Author Correction: MDM4 inhibition: a novel therapeutic strategy to reactivate p53 in hepatoblastoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82542-4, published online 03 February 2021. Rohit K. Srivastava was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “Author contributions S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., S.F.S., and S.A.V. designed experiments. S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., Z.C., A.P.S., R.K.S., A.M.I., S.R.L.,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Distance-based clustering challenges for unbiased benchmarking studies

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98126-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error where the work of Keribin (2000) was incorrectly cited in the Challenges and pitfalls section under the subheading ‘Estimating the number of cluster’. As a result, Reference 60 was omitted from the Reference list.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the inhibition of HTLV-1 integration inferred from cryo-EM deltaretroviral intasome structures

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25284-1, published online 17 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Stephen H. Hughes was incorrectly associated with ‘Chromatin Structure & Mobile DNA Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK’. This has now been corrected in both the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Macroscale patterns of oceanic zooplankton composition and size structure

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94615-5, published online 03 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, where,. “F.B. received support from ETH Zürich and from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement n°SEP-210591007.”. “F.B. received support from ETH...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Deep graph neural network-based prediction of acute suicidal ideation in young adults

The Code availability section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. The original Article has been corrected. Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute for Science and Technology (KAIST), 291 Daehak‑ro, Yuseong‑gu, Daejeon, 34141, Republic of Korea. Kyu Sung Choi, Sunghwan Kim & Bumseok Jeong.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Psychometric properties of trunk impairment scale in children with spastic diplegia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98104-7, published online 17 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as “Department of Neuro Physiotherapy, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Sawagni (Meghe), Wardha, Maharashtra, India”. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Preoperative nomogram for microvascular invasion prediction based on clinical database in hepatocellular carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93528-7, published online 07 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Introduction,. "Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the seventh (4.7%) most commonly diagnosed cancer" "Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the sixth (4.7%) most commonly diagnosed cancer". Additionally, the Article contained errors in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The lengths of trachea and main bronchus in Chinese Shanghai population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81744-0, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Material and Methods section under subheading ‘Study population’,. “Therefore, 153 adult patients were eligible for evaluation in the study, including 71 patients with unilateral mild pneumonia, 60 patients with pulmonary...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Visibility matters during wayfinding in the vertical

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98439-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Michal Gath-Morad, Tyler Thrash and Christoph Hölscher were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Computational Social Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.’. The correct affiliation for Michal Gath-Morad and Christoph Hölscher is listed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A multifunctional ultrathin flexible bianisotropic metasurface with miniaturized cell size

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the cited References were incorrectly given. The original Article has been corrected. National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Research Institute for Microwave and Millimeter-Wave Studies (RIMMS), Islamabad, 44000, Pakistan. Tania Tamoor,Â Nosherwan Shoaib,Â Fahad AhmedÂ &Â Tayyab...
EDUCATION
GreenBiz

Nature-based solutions: One remedy for two ills

This article is sponsored by WSP USA. First, the bad news. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently warned that the world is already locked into at least 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming before 2050. The climate crisis is inextricably linked to biodiversity loss, which the United Nations reports is occurring "at rates unprecedented in human history.” About 1 million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, many within decades.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fingerprinting the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary impact with Zn isotopes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24419-8, published online 05 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Methods', which incorrectly read 'The error of the standard compared to itself throughout the four sessions is Â±0.05"° and is considered a conservative estimation of error as duplicate analyses of the same solutions and complete procedural duplicates of the USGS BVHO-2 rock standard (+0.01 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in) are significantly less.' The correct version states '(+0.28 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in)' in place of '(+0.01 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in)'.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: X-chromosomal STR based genetic polymorphisms and demographic history of Sri Lankan ethnicities and their relationship with global populations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92314-9, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, as the paper has erroneously stated that there were no mtDNA studies conducted on Moors previously. As a result, Reference 9 was omitted and is listed below,. Ranasinghe, R., Tennekoon, K....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy