BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s part restaurant, part culinary program. Groundwork Kitchen opened back in July offering takeout and delivery, but with the opening of their dining room, they are fully operational. They’re also moving full steam ahead with their 12-week culinary arts program, a free program that provides students the knowledge needed to work in the foodservice and hospitality industry. Both the culinary program and restaurant is a social enterprise and expansion of the nonprofit Paul’s Place, which has been working to improve the quality of life in Southwest Baltimore for the past 38 years. Groundwork Kitchen fits that model perfectly, providing culinary...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO