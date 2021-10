A couple of weeks ago we got just a taste of it. You probably remember it, those magical couple of days when the TV weather guesser didn't mention heat index and everyone you knew either made or was going to be making gumbo. Of course, I am speaking of the recent dip in temperatures we experienced a couple of weeks ago. Many of you have been asking, can we do that again?

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO