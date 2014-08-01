Read full article on original website
thevillagesun.com
Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church
The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
Catching up with the marvelous Melba Moore
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five-octave singer, Tony Award-winner Melba Moore is known for breaking boundaries. She became the first African American woman to play the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables.” Moore joined New York Living on Friday to talk about her family, legacy and current endeavors. Watch the video player above for the full […]
harlemworldmagazine.com
East Harlem’s Dr. Jonas Salk, One Of The First To Develop A Successful Polio Vaccines, 1914 – 1995
Jonas Edward Salk, born Jonas Salk; October 28, 1914 – June 23, 1995, was an American virologist and medical researcher who developed one of the first successful polio vaccines. He was born in Harlem, New York and attended the City College of New York and New York University School...
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
My children were born in New York but now live in Texas. I sometimes wish we had never moved.
The author moved following her then-husband and is staying in Texas for their kids. She wishes she had never left New York City.
thecomeback.com
New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan
Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
getitforless.info
Atlantic Antic Festival
The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
wnypapers.com
Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21
Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
QSR Web
White Castle inducts hip-hop artist Fat Joe into Cravers Hall of Fame
White Castle has inducted hip-hop artist Fat Joe into its hall of fame, according to a press release. The ceremony occurred at the White Castle on 1677 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. The White Castle Town Crier, dressed in full regalia including a navy-blue coat and breeches topped with a tricorn hat, inducted the hip hopper into the Cravers Hall of Fame. A booth in the restaurant is now known as the "Fat Joe Lean Back Booth," a nod to his 2004 classic song and in his honor.
yucommentator.org
Six New York Democrats Write Letter to President Berman Calling for Recognition of Campus LGBTQ Club
Six House Democrats representing New York sent a letter Friday to Yeshiva University President Ari Berman in support of YU’s LGBTQ students and calling for the university to recognize the YU Pride Alliance. The six Democrats, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Rep....
behindthescenesnyc.com
3 New Must-Visit Buildings in NYC With Amazing Architectural Features
Today, we can to share with you 3 new must-visit building in NYC with amazing architectural features! The city has so many amazing buildings, so be sure to look up, as you walk!. There are over 6,400 high rise buildings in NYC. While some of the most famed include that...
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
A 550-Square-Foot Harlem Brownstone Was Transformed Into an Urban Jungle
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
'I Acted Out My Compulsive Behaviors': Popular NY Meteorologist Speaks Out After Firing
Popular New York City meteorologist Erick Adame is speaking out after being fired for appearing on an adult webcam site. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Sept. 20, the 36-year-old Adame confirmed that he had been terminated by Spectrum NY1, where he had worked since 2007, after videos of him were leaked to the public.
Hundreds turn out to celebrate 100th anniversary of St. Roch Church
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A perfect Saturday morning with clear, sunny skies was the backdrop for St. Roch Church’s centennial. The jubilee marking the 100th anniversary of the beloved Port Richmond parish began with a solemn procession at 11 a.m., led by an Italian marching band from St. Adalbert School to St. Roch Church, attended by dozens of parishioners, neighbors, and floats carrying religious statues, including Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
CNN
