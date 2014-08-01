ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

thevillagesun.com

Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be 'sainted' at the Earth Church

The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Catching up with the marvelous Melba Moore

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five-octave singer, Tony Award-winner Melba Moore is known for breaking boundaries. She became the first African American woman to play the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables.” Moore joined New York Living on Friday to talk about her family, legacy and current endeavors. Watch the video player above for the full […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Secret NYC

José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky

On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group.  “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan

Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getitforless.info

Atlantic Antic Festival

The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
BROOKLYN, NY
theeverygirl.com

Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC

Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21

Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
BROOKLYN, NY
QSR Web

White Castle inducts hip-hop artist Fat Joe into Cravers Hall of Fame

White Castle has inducted hip-hop artist Fat Joe into its hall of fame, according to a press release. The ceremony occurred at the White Castle on 1677 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. The White Castle Town Crier, dressed in full regalia including a navy-blue coat and breeches topped with a tricorn hat, inducted the hip hopper into the Cravers Hall of Fame. A booth in the restaurant is now known as the "Fat Joe Lean Back Booth," a nod to his 2004 classic song and in his honor.
BRONX, NY
Washington Square News

Telfar pop up at Brooklyn's Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm

Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds turn out to celebrate 100th anniversary of St. Roch Church

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A perfect Saturday morning with clear, sunny skies was the backdrop for St. Roch Church’s centennial. The jubilee marking the 100th anniversary of the beloved Port Richmond parish began with a solemn procession at 11 a.m., led by an Italian marching band from St. Adalbert School to St. Roch Church, attended by dozens of parishioners, neighbors, and floats carrying religious statues, including Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
