Genelec introduces 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker
Genelec has unveiled the first model in its new Signature Series with the introduction of the two-way 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker. Created in conjunction with celebrated Finnish industrial designer Harri Koskinen, the floor-standing 6040R fuses the very best of Finnish technology and design, bringing exceptional performance and beautiful aesthetics to all lovers of high quality audio. Pleasing to the ears as well as the eyes, the 6040R is a loudspeaker that will instantly become the aural and visual centerpiece of any listening environment.rekkerd.org
