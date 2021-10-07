CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Genelec introduces 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker

rekkerd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenelec has unveiled the first model in its new Signature Series with the introduction of the two-way 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker. Created in conjunction with celebrated Finnish industrial designer Harri Koskinen, the floor-standing 6040R fuses the very best of Finnish technology and design, bringing exceptional performance and beautiful aesthetics to all lovers of high quality audio. Pleasing to the ears as well as the eyes, the 6040R is a loudspeaker that will instantly become the aural and visual centerpiece of any listening environment.

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Glowing Smart Mugs

The Glowstone Smart Mug 2 builds upon the intelligent features introduced in the first iteration of the smart mug and it introduces improvements to help enhance the enjoyment of hot beverages. The new and improved design has a battery life that lasts for a full hour and now gets drinks heated to higher temperatures. Once the smart mug begins to glow, hot beverage drinkers can be sure that their drink has reached the perfect temperature.
TECHNOLOGY
stereophile.com

Stenheim Alumine Three loudspeaker

The Alumine Three (footnote 1) is a slender, floorstanding speaker measuring 41.3" high, 9.8" wide, and just 13" deep. Because it contains four sturdy drivers bolted to a thick, bottom-ported aluminum cabinet, it weighs 154lb each. Importer-dealer Walter Swanbon dragged them in on a hand truck with fancy pneumatic tires and set them on my floor in the exact spots I pointed to.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Smart Speaker-Disabling Cases

The widespread popularity of smart speakers has led to many consumers becoming weary of the technology product listening in on their conversations, so the Hive Security acoustic insulator has been developed to offer a solution. The unit works by being positioned wherever the smart speaker is and having the technology...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loudspeaker#Design#Reproduction#Finnish#Mde
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds include smart features, such as sharing audio

Share music with friends in real time with the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds. Featuring smart technology, these buds also let you customize the controls and activate your voice assistant. You can even trigger your phone camera to take a selfie without reaching for your phone. Moreover, play, pause, adjust volume, skip tracks, launch Spotify, activate Stay Aware more, and answer calls with hands-free use. These Skullcandy earbuds offer 44 hours of nonstop listening. In fact, you can see how much battery remains on the earbuds each time you remove them from the charging case. Furthermore, these Bluetooth earbuds include Tile technology to give you peace of mind if you lose them. Finally, with an IP55 sweat and water-resistant rating, these are a great companion to vigorous workouts.
ELECTRONICS
Food52

Yummly Smart Thermometer

Maximum internal temperature: 210° Fahrenheit (99° Celsius). Maximum ambient temperature: 572° Fahrenheit (300° Celsius). Rechargeable internal battery with up to 25 continuous hours of cooking. Water-resistant probe thermometer IPX4 rated (resistant to water splashes from any direction). Materials include stainless steel and ceramic. Bluetooth wireless connected. Dock. Range Connects to...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Affordable Smart Thermostats

E-commerce giant Amazon has partnered with Honeywell Home to release its first smart thermostat. Affordably priced at $60, the new device poses a direct challenge to Alphabet Inc.'s 'Google Nest.'. Announced during Amazon's annual hardware event on Tuesday, the new thermostat was said to boast an incredibly simple, user-friendly design....
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Finisher RETRO effect plugin by UJAM on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Finisher RETRO plugin by UJAM, an effect designed to deliver instant old school flavors. Finisher RETRO features up to 20 interconnected sound modules with 50 modes and 100 individual presets created from the modes. Do you ever play classic records and think...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
stereophile.com

Gramophone Dreams #53: RAAL-requisite HSA-1b headphone/loudspeaker amplifier

Just before I installed the RAAL HSA-1b, I was playing an unusual EMI LP called Renaissance Suite featuring music for Joël Santoni's 1974 film La Course en Tête (HQS 1415). This film chronicles, in a strange and wonderfully artistic way, the career of Belgian cycling star Eddy Merckx. What's most strange is that the score is composed and arranged by British early-music specialist David Munrow and played with great vitality by the Early Music Consort of London. Imagine a sports documentary featuring the sounds of droning bagpipes, tromba marina ("nun's fiddle"), and rauschpfeiffen accompanying guys in tight shorts and bright-colored shirts pumping skinny bikes up European hills.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Cinematic Bundle for Kontakt by Dark Intervals on sale at 78% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the Cinematic Bundle by Dark Intervals, a collection comprising the Guitars in Space and Patmos sample libraries for Native Instruments Kontakt. These two complementary libraries are suitable for ambient and cinematic indie sound, loaded with beautifully crafted synth pads made with analog...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Output Arcade 2.0 brings playable instruments, kit generator & more

Output has announced an major update to its Arcade music creation software, bringing exciting new features in version 2.0. The fast-growing software that led to last year’s $45MM Series A investment round now includes playable instruments, opening up a world of new possibilities for creators. Popular product lines such as Hooked, Poolside, and Drip will now have professional tier chromatic instruments in addition to samples, allowing music makers to craft entire songs and scores with a single tool.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

In Session Audio Annual Sale: Save on Kontakt Player instruments

In Session Audio has announced the launch of the 2021 Annual Sale, an opportunity to get In Session Audio’s Kontakt instruments at the deepest discounts of the year. Bigger than Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Xmas, our annual, deepest-discounts-of-the-year sale starts today. The following Kontakt Player libraries are on sale:
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Black Rooster Audio launches RO-SPR spring reverb effect at intro offer

Black Rooster Audio has announced the release of RO-SPR, an authentically modeled vintage spring reverb for Windows and Mac. The plugin features 6 spring types, each with its own hall, frequency response, and harmonic range. It has a a comprehensive 3-band equalizer, and unique mono/stereo options to create stunning room effects.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

IK Multimedia releases AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals

IK Multimedia has announced the release of the previously announced AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals, a collection of 4 high-performance boutique digital pedals featuring 16 different effects drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models and all-new reverb and delay algorithms. And each pedal is accompanied by an exclusive virtual X-GEAR version of...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Q Acoustics new Concept loudspeaker range unveiled

Q Acoustics has announced the launch of its new Concept loudspeaker range and there are a number of speakers in the line up. The range consists of the Concept 30 standmount, Concept 50 floorstanding and Concept 90 centre channel. Leading audio specialist Q Acoustics introduces the newest models of its...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Renegade Audio launches Dub Pack Series Vol 1: Sub System Dub

Renegade Audio has launched a 2.5GB collection of loops, one shots, MIDI files, synth presets and more by Canadian reggae and electronic music artist and producer Dubmatix. Dub Pack Series Vol 1: Sub System Dub is the first volume in a new series of sample packs that aims to provide maximum flexibility and integration into your projects by offering several formats and types of content.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Kilohearts launches Convolver Snapin plugin (VST/AU/AAX) at intro offer

Kilohearts has introduced its new audio plugin Convolver, an effect that uses the mathematical process of convolution to shape the input using a prerecorded sound. This allows for recording the reverb of any physical space and applying it to any sound, and much more. To convolve is to multiply one...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Big Leads sound pack for ImPerfect synthesizer

W.A. Production has released a new collection of presets for the ImPerfect software synthesizer instrument. Big Leads includes 60 fresh sounds that full advantage of the plugin’s capabilities. BIG music needs BIG leads, and that’s exactly what you’ll get in Big Leads for ImPerfect! We’ve designed some of the most...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Producertech launches Bass Music Sound Design with Iris 2

Plugin Boutique has released the new Bass Music Sound Design with Iris 2 tutorial course from Producertech, in which Bass Music producer and renowned sound designer Seppa teaches a multitude of techniques for creating basses, pads, leads and FX, to beef up your knowledge and give you the conﬁdence to start designing sounds of your own.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Final Mix Software launches Parallel Voices compressor plugin

Final Mix Software has announced the release of a new audio plugin that is designed for parallel compression of vocals: Parallel Voices. The sound you’ve been dreaming about is finally available in a simple and easy to use plugin. No phase shift, no artifacts, no extra routing. Just “the sound”. It’s the best Parallel Vocal Compressor ever created. Parallel Voices works equally well on male or female vocals, lead vocals, background vocals and group vocals. Select the emphasis, choose a response curve, and adjust the level of parallel compression.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy