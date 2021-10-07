2021 Bold Pitcher League Leaders – A Review

ERA – Robbie Ray. HOLY GUACAMOLE! Seriously, I can’t believe I already got one right. It actually wasn’t even close here as Ray was the only qualified AL starting pitcher who posted a sub-3.00 ERA. This is more unbelievable given he was coming off an ugly 6.62 ERA in 2020 and posted an ERA just over 4.00 in 2019…in the NL, without the DH. The difference this season? He suddenly found his control, posting the lowest walk rate of his career and without sacrificing strikeouts. His fastball velocity also jumped by nearly a mile per hour to its highest mark since 2016.