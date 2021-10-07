CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Lakeview man injured during robbery and attempted carjacking

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 50-year-old Lakeview man was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who also tried to carjack him, but they couldn’t figure out how to operate his vehicle, so they left without it. The same crew likely came close to carjacking another man in North Center about 45 minutes earlier, but that would-be victim became suspicious and called police.

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwbchicago.com

Four charged with beating, robbing man on downtown L train

Four men are charged with breaking a man’s nose as they beat and robbed him on a Green Line train downtown Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call of an injured robbery victim at the train station, 22 East Roosevelt Road, around 3:45 p.m. Assistant State’s Attorney Darryl Auguste said...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Lakeview
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged in East Garfield Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in a September carjacking in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Deja Collins, 21, was identified by police as one of the people who took a car by force Sept. 19 from a 31-year-old woman in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Seriously Wounded While Putting Antifreeze In His Car In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while putting antifreeze in his car Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was putting antifreeze in his vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Albany Avenue around 6:25 a.m., when another car pulled up alongside him, and someone in the rear passenger seat shot him several times. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WTOL 11

Toledo police officer injured after being assaulted for second time in same day

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was assaulted in two separate incidents Saturday and sustained an injury to his hand. At 2:15 a.m., an officer identified in a police report as T. Picking witnessed a motorist nearly hit multiple cars - including the officer's own patrol vehicle - on Airport Highway near Shea Street. Police say Deonnia Young led the officer on a brief pursuit before stopping at an apartment complex where she lives.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot by 3 gunmen in the South Loop, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday morning in the South Loop. The 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were traveling in a car when three gunmen began firing at them from another vehicle on the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:57 a.m., according to a CPD statement.
CHICAGO, IL
NebraskaTV

Man assaulted at gunpoint during early morning robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint while walking to work early Tuesday morning. According to the Lincoln Police Department (LPD), on Oct. 12 around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to Village Ave. and T Blvd. on report of a robbery. Officer contacted a 36-year-old man...
LINCOLN, NE
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Bail bondsman shoots man during attempted arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police now report a bail bondsman shot a man while he was trying to make an arrest. A police spokesperson says at least two people were injured Friday afternoon after the reported shooting in the area of Bowling Street and Wilson Avenue. Officials now...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS New York

Man Drags Woman By Her Purse In Brutal Attempted Robbery Caught On Video In Fort Greene

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brutal attack on a 65-year-old woman was caught on camera in Brooklyn. A man can be seen getting off his bicycle and chasing the woman into the street, where he tries to take her purse before dragging her back onto the sidewalk. It happened on Sept. 28th, just before 5 p.m. near St. Edwards and Willoughby Streets in Fort Greene. Police say the suspect punched the woman in the face, then rode off emptyhanded. Fort Greene Attempted Robbery(credit: NYPD) Fort Greene Attempted Robbery(credit: NYPD) Fort Greene Attempted Robbery(credit: NYPD) Fort Greene Attempted Robbery(credit: NYPD) The victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was treated for pain, swelling and cuts to her body. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot, Pregnant Woman Injured At Hughson Residence

HUGHSON (CBS13) – A man was shot and a pregnant woman was injured in the Stanislaus County town of Hughson on Monday. Just before 1 p.m., Monday deputies were called out to a residence in the 5000 block of Nunes Road in Hughson for the report of a man attacking a woman and trying to get into the residence, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement. CHP officers were later told that a man at the same address had been shot. Deputies arrived at the scene, which is a trailer park near Keyes Road, and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of the residence, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She is not being named as a suspect in the shooting. CSI personnel processed the scene and gathered evidence as deputies worked with investigators to find out who fired the shots. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective V. Esquivez at (209) 567-4466. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to http://www.stancrimetips.org.
HUGHSON, CA
10TV

Man injured during east Columbus drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, a man walked up to Columbus Fire District Station 20 shortly before 10 p.m. and said he’d been shot. Medics at the station took the man to a nearby...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy