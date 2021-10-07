CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Covid Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer said Thursday it asked the FDA to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine with BioNTech for kids ages 5 to 11. The news couldn't come any sooner for parents anxious to get their children vaccinated. The company's request Thursday may mean the shots won't be available until around November. Pfizer said...

