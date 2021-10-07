CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Huntsville High to recognize seniors on senior night

By Ashley Laningham The Hive
Huntsville Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cheering of the crowd; the blaring of the band. The night of Senior night will be filled with adults and kids' excitement. At Huntsville High School, students get excited when special football weeks come around. From dressing up to just plain old school spirit shirts, everybody participates — especially the seniors. Senior night is an event for most seniors to feel honored for what they have contributed to the school.

#Senior Night#Marching Band#American Football#Huntsville High School

