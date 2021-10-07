ACC basketball: Top 10 players in 2021-22

The college football season is at full-tilt in October, but college basketball is just around the corner. And the Alantic Coast Conference is in need of a redemption tour. After trending as one of the most dominant conferences in college basketball over the past decade, the ACC is coming off an obvious down season, highlighted by a poor showing in the NCAA tournament which saw five out of its seven-team field get eliminated in the first round. Just two teams - Syracuse and Florida State - managed to claw their way out of the round of 64 to eventually reach the Sweet Sixteen.