Gableman Issues Election Subpoenas To 5 Wisconsin Mayors

Five Wisconsin mayors are under orders to cooperate with Michael Gableman’s investigation into last year’s presidential election. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice told Green Bay’s mayor Tuesday night that he’s one of five mayors who are getting subpoenas. The others are in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, and Kenosha. All five cities got election-night help from outside groups, most notably the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she is reportedly being subpoenaed “over false claims that the state election was stolen.” Gableman says he wants to know if the groups broke Wisconsin election laws. The investigation ordered by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is costing Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $680,000.