Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Human Remains Found In Suitcase

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the human remains found in a suitcase last year. 25-year-old Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez was a worker in the Wisconsin Dells area. She was reported missing in July 2020 and the remains were found stuff in a purple suitcase at an abandoned farmhouse in Wheaton. The native of Peru had been living in Reedsburg. Investigators say they used D-N-A to identify the remains.

