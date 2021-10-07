Escape the Crowds in These 10 Magical Italian Villages

Years and years ago, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya in India, the indigenous Khasi people came up with an idea to grow bridges out of trees. Meghalaya is home to one of the wettest places on Earth and the rainfall lashes the state every year. So, bridges that wouldn’t be destroyed by downpour were essential—and the solution was found in nature. The roots of the rubber trees were twisted and tied to shape them as bridges—it would take 10-30 years for them to be formed and they would grow stronger with time. The first account of living root bridges is said to be a century old, and these are a popular attraction, especially the double-decker root bridge in Cherrapunji.

