Wanted: Growing region seeks affordable housing for workforce
Last week I shared a little about our legislative agenda for the year ahead. One of those focuses has a major impact on our ability to retain strong workforce housing. It’s a topic affected by many factors — high demand for housing in beautiful Southwest Florida (often by retirees with a lifetime of equity that outprices the budget of our incoming workforce), high building costs, not-inmy backyarders who support new housing.bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com
Comments / 0