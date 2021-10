Another month, another mysterious tweak to Tesla’s referral program. Back in September, Tesla surprised us with the sudden removal of its cars from the referral program. Prior to September 18th, 2021, you could get 1,000 free miles of Tesla Supercharging with the purchase or lease of any Tesla vehicle as long as you used a referral link or code with your purchase. The referring Tesla owner got that same bonus. But with the cost of “free supercharging” rising, the company eliminated that perk.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO