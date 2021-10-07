CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Images Lead to Better Prediction of Shear Thickening

ncsu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, researchers have been able capture images providing unprecedented details of how particles behave in a liquid suspension when the phenomenon known as shear thickening takes place. The work allows us to directly understand the processes behind shear thickening, which had previously only been understood based on inference and computational modeling.

news.ncsu.edu

