CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ZF invests in Oxbotica to develop autonomous urban shuttles

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – German automotive industry supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG will invest in British autonomous vehicle software startup Oxbotica to jointly develop driving systems for pod-like shuttles which will be able to transport people and goods. ZF is taking a 5% stake in Oxford-based Oxbotica and will take a seat...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelbusiness.com

Auro Hotels appoints Greenman EVP, investments & development

Auro Hotels has appointed Aaron Greenman as EVP, investments & development. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing the current investment portfolio and the refinement and implementation of the company’s growth strategies in terms of both investment and management, including strengthening Auro’s JV capital partner relationships. Greenman comes...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zf Friedrichshafen Ag#Autonomous Driving#Startup#Shuttles#Reuters#German#British#Oxford#Intel Corp#Mobileye#Toyota Motor Corp
andnowuknow.com

Ocado Invests $13.6 Million in Wayve for Autonomous Grocery Delivery; Alex Harvey and Alex Kendall Comment

LONDON, ENGLAND - While 12-year-old me certainly predicted self-driving cars to exist in the future, I couldn’t have guessed they would be forging new paths for retailers at a critical time in the sector. Continuing its investment in autonomous delivery, British online grocer Ocado recently invested a total of $13.6 million (£10 million) in Wayve, a self-driving technology startup that will allow the company to significantly bolster its delivery services.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Developing Connected Camera Platform

General Motors is working to develop a range of new technologies and features for future GM vehicles, enhancing comfort, convenience, and safety. Among these technologies is a new connected camera platform. The new connected car platform was revealed last week by General Motors vice president of Global Innovation Pam Fletcher...
TECHNOLOGY
just-auto.com

ZF becomes full supplier for autonomous shuttle systems

ZF is expanding its range of products for autonomous and electric shuttle systems. With immediate effect, the Group is offering shuttle vehicles and all supplementary services required for planning, implementation, operation, maintenance and repair of autonomous passenger transport systems. ZF is directing its offer to cities and urban mobility operators....
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Aurrigo autonomous shuttle used at NEC as part of Solihull deal

British autonomous transport specialist Aurrigo has sold its first Auto-Shuttle to Solihull Council in a deal that will involve the machine being used at the NEC. The £250,000 autonomous electric shuttle sold to Solihull will initially be used for a four-week test on a one-mile pre-mapped section of road at the major exhibition centre near Birmingham before being considered for other ‘first and last mile’ transport services in the region.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Software
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Investing in Multimillion Dollar Battery Development Facility

General Motors wants to accelerate its battery development even more so its investing millions of dollars into the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center in Michigan. The new site is located on the auto company’s Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. It’s also named after Bill Wallace, who led much of the company’s early battery efforts, its goal is to reduce the costs and improve the efficiency of GM’s batteries.
WARREN, MI
Bisnow

Canary Wharf Seeks Investment Partner For Giant BTR Development

Canary Wharf Group is looking for an investment partner for a BTR and affordable housing scheme that will comprise more than 1,600 homes, as rented residential plays an ever-larger part in the strategy of one of London’s largest property owners. Accounts for the six months to 30 June reveal that...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

As a part of The Urban Collëctif, Accor, Citroën and JCDecaux invent the urban mobility of tomorrow, autonomous and for everyone

The Urban Collëctif is a new partnership between Citroën, Accor and JCDecaux, three French companies with an international presence in the daily lives of city-dwellers around the world and a shared vision for the future of urban mobility. Their common ambition is to optimise mobility so that everyone can reclaim...
HOME & GARDEN
Pittsburgh Business Times

Locomation partners with professional services firm Aon to develop risk management plan for autonomous trucking

Autonomous vehicle company Locomation announced it entered into a new strategic partnership agreement with Chicago-based professional services firm Aon to develop a risk management plan for autonomous trucking. According to Locomation, the completed plan will allow the Pittsburgh-based AV company to then work with insurance carriers to assess risks in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
irei.com

Carlyle and Montano to invest in German urban logistics market

Carlyle and Montano Real Estate have formed a joint partnership to invest in logistics properties with a focus on distribution assets in prime urban locations in Germany. Under the terms of the new partnership, Montano will take control of the asset management of Carlyle’s existing 12 distribution logistics properties across Germany, which were acquired by Carlyle through European Carlyle Europe Realty (CER), a €540 million ($627 million) pan-European real estate fund. Montano will work together with Carlyle to further grow the portfolio on behalf of the discretionary fund managed by CER. The partnership will predominantly focus on logistics assets in German cities with strong demographic and economic fundamentals. Carlyle and Montano will look to add value by implementing active asset management and leasing strategy, including refurbishments and selective repositionings. The partnership aims to grow the overall portfolio to €500 million ($581 million) over the coming.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Accor partners with Citroen on autonomous urban future

Accor has joined forces with car manufacturer Citroen and outdoor media company JCDecaux to unveil the Urban Collectif. The Urban Collectif aims to advance the development of autonomous mobility in cities through electric pods that can be used for different transport needs. The Sofitel En Voyage pod, which carries two...
BUSINESS
Michigan Daily

Autonomous vehicle start-up May Mobility launches free passenger shuttle service at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Partners of the A2GO Initiative gathered at the Kerrytown Farmers Market Tuesday morning to announce the launch of a new autonomous vehicle shuttle service. May Mobility, a start-up at the University and the company that created new shuttle service, is the first autonomous vehicle company to shuttle passengers in Ann Arbor, running from Kerrytown to the south of downtown Ann Arbor. The shuttle fleet consists of four hybrid Lexus SUVs and one wheelchair-accessible vehicle. The service will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday along prescribed routes in downtown Ann Arbor, circling between their 21 designated stops.
ANN ARBOR, MI
invezz.com

Morningstar invests $15M in project development on Elrond

Elrond blockchain can process 15,000 transactions per second and offers scalability beyond 100,000 TPS. Elrond network offsets 25% more CO2 than its global validator network is accountable for. First funded project improves car rides using haptic feedback devices, in-motion sensors, and VR. Morningstar Ventures, a blockchain innovation firm driving decentralized...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stoneridge issues profit and sales warning for Q3 as supply chain snags and higher costs weigh on its OEM customers

Stoneridge Inc. , a Novi, Michigan-based maker of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, lowered its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, and said the continued supply chain-related challenges and higher costs had reduced production schedules for its original equipment manufacturers, or OEM, customers. The company noted an IHS Markit forecast from Sept. 16 for third-quarter worldwide automotive production suggested its weighted average end-markets declined by about 13% f relative to assumptions made on its second-quarter earnings call. "The overall transportation industry continues to be challenged by the global pandemic and its aftermath," CEO Jon DeGaynor said in a statement. "Recent production...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy