Police have arrested a man after a woman was left with life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton.The victim, believed to be in her late sixties or early seventies, was mauled by the animal, thought to be a Japanese Akita, at her home in the West Midlands city on Thursday afternoon.She suffered “partial amputations”, according to reports.“She was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere,” a friend of the woman told the Daily Mirror.“It was touch and go whether she would survive.“It’s just an absolute tragedy.”A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a...

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO