CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

By Joseph P. Farrell
gizadeathstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:

gizadeathstar.com

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#European Union#V S#Greek#French#Anglophone#American
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Biden’s global tax cartel threatens to end Ireland’s economic miracle

The suburbs of Cork, Ireland’s second-largest city, are an unlikely location for the European base of the world’s largest company. Apple’s sprawling campus has been in the city of 210,000 people for more than four decades. The iPhone maker and a host of multinational giants including Google, Pfizer and Salesforce...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Egypt

Comments / 0

Community Policy