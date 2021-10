Blink-182 staple Mark Hoppus has announced that he is now “cancer-free.”. The 49-year-old bassist confirmed the news on social media with a joyous note:. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO