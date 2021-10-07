Prue Leith's first husband Rayne Kruger's cause of death explored
It’s officially time to whack out the rolling pins, put on an apron and start sifting like your life depended on it as Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off is back. The long-running baking competition series first launched back in 2010 with Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood as judges. The show has gone through some shake-ups over the years with Mary replaced by Prue Leith and Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding jumping on board as the show’s hosts.www.realitytitbit.com
Comments / 0